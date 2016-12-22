GOOD MORNING AMERICA Celebrates Andrew Lloyd Webber with Live Mash-Up Today

ABC's "Good Morning America" celebrates legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber with an ultimate mash-up performance featuring all three of his currently running Broadway musicals.

"Good Morning America" meteorologist Ginger Zee will broadcast live from the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) today, December 22, 2016 during the 8 am - 9 am EST hour.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber "GMA" take-over will feature an interview with Lloyd Webber direct from the Phantom's lair at Her Majesty's Theatre in London, several mini performances, and a unique mash-up performance of "You're in the Band" featuring cast members from the smash hit Broadway musicals The Phantom of the Opera, CATS, and School of Rock.

This is the second time in history that Lloyd Webber has had three of his musicals running simultaneously on Broadway. That number will increase to four when Glenn Close opens in Sunset Boulevard this February, an achievement previously accomplished only by Rogers and Hammerstein.

