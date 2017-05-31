Five Andy Karl Fun Facts: Fantastic Co-Stars, Long-Running Shows, and More!

BroadwayWorld is celebrating GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway with 5 Fun Facts about Andy Karl!

Groundhog Day tells the story of Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again. The musical made its world premiere try-out at The Old Vic in London in summer 2016 and opened at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway on 17 April 2017.

But when he gets to know associate TV producer Rita (Barrett Doss), he discovers that a day of second, third and fourth chances just might bring him the promise of a lifetime. It's a classic boy meets girl... boy meets girl... boy meets girl story.

Andy Karl once worked with his fellow Leading Actor in a Musical nominee Christian Borle, performing alongside him nightly in Legally Blonde the Musical - and also covering Borle's leading role - Emmett Forest. Andy Karl met his wife, Orfeh, working together in Saturday Night Fever. They also worked together in Legally Blonde - a show where they got married on stage every single night. Orfeh played stylist Paulette while Karl played Kyle - the UPS driver who forgets his stylus. Andy Karl has a history with some of the currently running Broadway shows... Karl once played Rum Tum Tugger in the touring production of Cats - long before he was one of Broadway's go-to leading men. He also played Fiyero in Wicked. Andy Karl played Peter Ghallagher's son on Law & Order: SVU - and the two were reunited as co-stars in the Kristin Chenoweth led revival of On The Twentieth Century at the Roundabout Theatre company. Andy Karl has been nominated for three Tony Awards prior to his nomination for Groundhog Day... He was previously nominated for Rocky, On The Twentieth Century, and The Mystery of Edwin Drood - in which he co-starred with fellow 2017 Tony Awards nominee Stephanie J. Block. Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time. Don't forget to vote for Groundhog Day and Andy Karl in the 2017 Theater Fans' Awards! Vote here!

Have a Tony Awards Season Fun Fact? Share it with us in the comments!



