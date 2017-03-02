COME FROM AWAY
First Listen: Full COME FROM AWAY Cast Recording Available at NPR

Mar. 2, 2017  
The Come From Away original Broadway cast recording is set to drop digitally, and the CD will be available exclusively at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), on Friday, March 10, 2017. The CD of the original Broadway cast recording of Come From Away is now available to pre-order onAmazon and will be released online and in stores on Friday, March 24, 2017.

Fans need not wait wait until next week however, to listen to the album. The full recording is available through next Friday (March 10) at NPR. Click here for a first listen!

