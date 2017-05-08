FORBIDDEN BROADWAY Co-Creator and Actor Nora Mae Lyng Dies at 66

Nora Mae Lyng, a Broadway actor best known for co-creating and acting in Forbidden Broadway, died on May 4 after a long illness, according to nj.com. She was 66 years old.

Forbidden Broadway, the musical revue that parodies Broadway and musical theater, has been performed more than 9,000 times in more than 200 U.S. cities.

In addition, Lyng has appeared on Broadway in Les Miserables, Cabaret, Into the Woods, Amour, My Favorite Year, Three Men on a Horse, and Dirty Blonde. She also starred in the ABC soap opera Loving in the early 1990s.

