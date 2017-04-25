Exclusive: Watch the Outer Critics Circle Nominations LIVE on BroadwayWorld!

The Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway, will welcome Danny Burstein and Jane Krakowski to announce the nominees for the 2016-17 season on Tuesday, April 25th (11AM) in the Oak Room at New York's renowned Algonquin Hotel (59 West 44th Street). You can watch the announcement live below!

Celebrating its 67th season of bestowing awards of excellence in the field of theatre, the Outer Critics Circle is an association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet, and theatre publications in America and abroad.

The winners will be announced on Monday, May 8th. The annual Gala Awards Dinner and presentation of awards to the winners will be held on Thursday, May 25th (3PM) at the legendary Sardi's Restaurant.

Related Articles