Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Jerry Mitchell

Jerry Mitchell, Tony Award winning director and choreographer, is a living legend! He is the creator of Broadway Bares, a burlesque show that has raised millions of dollars for Broadway Cares -- an organization devoted to supporting people living with HIV. His midwestern upbringing and his talent uncovered at a young age are all part of his unique and inspiring success story.



Jerry Mitchell (Director/Choreographer) is currently represented on Broadway as the Director of the Gloria Estefan bio-musical, On Your Feet, having previously received TONY Awards in recognition of his choreography for the 2013 TONY-Award winning Best Musical, Kinky Boots, for which he was also nominated as Director and the 2005 revival of La Cage Aux Folles. He was nominated for an Olivier Award for his choreography in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, which he also directed and co-produced in the West End. In the 35 preceding years, Jerry has been involved with over 50 Broadway, Off-Broadway, West End and touring productions, starting as a dancer for Agnes De Mille in Brigadoon and thereafter assisting Michael Bennett and Jerome Robbins. His Broadway debut as Choreographer, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, was followed by The Full Monty (TONY nomination), The Rocky Horror Show, Hairspray (TONY nomination), Gypsy (starring Bernadette Peters), Never Gonna Dance(TONY nomination), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (TONY nomination), Imaginary Friends, Legally Blonde (TONY nomination), which he also directed, Catch Me If You Can and Kinky Boots (also currently running in London, Australia, Japan, Korea and on a U.S. tour, with Germany up next.) Jerry's memorable film work includes In and Out, Scent of a Woman, Jeffrey, Drop DeadGorgeous and Camp. For television, he recently choreographed the NBC live production of Hairspray, as well as several seasons of TheRosie O'Donnell Show, was nominated for an Emmy for his choreography created for The Drew Carey Show, was featured as the host of Step It Up and Dance and appeared in his role as Director/Choreographer of Legally Blonde in The Search for Elle Woodsand of Peepshow in Ice Loves Coco. Twenty-seven years ago, Jerry conceived and created Broadway Bares, a comedy burlesque show performed annually for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. He continues to serve as Executive Producer of Broadway Bares, with a book, website and satellite productions in Fire Island Pines, Las Vegas (Peepshow, which enjoyed a five-year run of continuous performances) and London (West End Bares). Most recently, Jerry received the Drama League's Founders' Award for Excellence in Directing and the George Abbott Lifetime Achievement Award from his peers, the latter being especially meaningful to him in that he was directed by the 96 year old Mr. Abbott in the Broadway revival of On Your Toes. A native of Paw Paw, Michigan, Jerry attended Webster Conservatory in St. Louis, from which he received an Honorary Doctorate.

