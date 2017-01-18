Everything is Rosie: J.Lo Dishes on BYE, BYE BIRDIE LIVE!

At a recent appearance at a Television Critics Association winter press tour, Jennifer Lopez dished on her upcoming television musical debut, Bye, Bye Birdie.

On her role Lopez revealed, "We just thought it was a great part for me to do, and [NBC] loved the idea, Rosie is such a great role, and it got watered-down a little bit in the movie version."

Lopez noted that in particular, it was the intersection of race and romance that drew her to the role, telling reporters, "There were all these dynamics that were in the original play that didn't make in into the movie, So it will be interesting to play that part and be a woman who's pushing 40 and feels like, 'Are we ever getting married?"

In terms of the production, Lopez stated, "We're going to keep it period. It's going to be very authentic, We just want to push the envelope of how great these live musicals can be. I'm excited to take it on as a producer and as a role."

NBC's "Bye Bye Birdie Live!" will be based on the 1960 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical that starred Dick Van Dyke as Albert Peterson (earning Van Dyke a Tony) and Chita Rivera as Rosie (earning Rivera a Tony nomination). The book was by Michael Stewart, lyrics by Lee Adams and music by Charles Strouse.

"Bye Bye Birdie" was also a 1963 Golden Globe-nominated feature film that starred Van Dyke and Janet Leigh. Featured in the movie was Ann-Margret as Kim MacAfee, a role that would propel her to stardom.

Set at the height of rock 'n' roll, "Bye Bye Birdie" takes us to Sweet Apple, Ohio, where hip-thrusting music heartthrob Conrad Birdie is scheduled to give a lucky Sweet Apple lady "One Last Kiss" before being drafted into the Army. Conrad's rock 'n' roll ways send the small town reeling, giving the teens Birdie fever, shocking the parents with moral indignation, and placing songwriter/agent Albert Peterson along with his savvy sweetheart, Rosie, right in the thick of things. The story was inspired by the incredible popularity of Elvis Presley and his induction into the Army in 1957.

Lopez has had five films open at #1: "Maid in Manhattan," "Monster-in-Law," "Anaconda," "The Cell" and "Antz." Her 2015 film "The Boy Next Door," in which she starred and produced, was the second-highest box office opening of her career. Other film credits include "Selena," which earned her widespread acclaim, including a Golden Globe nomination and ALMA Award, "Out of Sight" with George Clooney , "Shall We Dance," "Enough," "Angel Eyes," "Parker," "An Unfinished Life," "Money Train," "Jack," "Blood and Wine" and "El Cantante."

Since Lopez's first album "On the 6" debuted in 1999, she has been transforming the global music scene and has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. She has had 16 top-10 hit songs and three #1 albums. Her music achievements include winning three AMA's, three ASCAP Pop Music Awards, eight Billboard Latin Music Awards and two VMA's.

Lopez is currently in residency with 40 shows a year at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas with her one-of-a-kind show, "Jennifer Lopez: All I Have," which launched in January. She also stars in the NBC drama "Shades of Blue," which will begin its second season in 2017, and will be a judge and executive producer on the network's upcoming reality series "World of Dance."

