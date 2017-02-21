Betsy Wolfe, Wesley Taylor & More Will Lead New York City Premiere of TALES OF THE CITY to Benefit The O'Neill and Trevor Project

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center announces the New York City premiere of the musical, TALES OF THE CITY on Broadway March 27, 2017 at the Music Box Theatre. The iconic ensemble story of love, identity, and San Francisco will be presented in a one night only benefit concert. With a rocking score by the Grammy-nominated Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears and John Garden, and a book by Tony Award-winner Jeff Whitty, this is first time the vibrant new musical will be seen in NYC. All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center and The Trevor Project.

Tickets on sale via Telecharge.com Tuesday, February 21st at 10am. Pre-show reception with writers available for premier ticket buyers.

The concert will feature: Betsy Wolfe, Justin VivIan Bond, Armistead Maupin, Jose Llana, Wesley Taylor, Mary Birdsong, Josh Breckenridge, Jeffrey Carlson, Kathleen Monteleone, and Dianne J. Findlay, with additional casting to be announced.

Based on the beloved series of novels by Armistead Maupin, TALES OF THE CITY follows a community of friends, lovers, and others who reside at the mythical address of 28 Barbary Lane in 1976 San Francisco. Mary Ann Singleton (Besty Wolfe), a fresh arrival from Ohio, falls into a diverse band of Bohemians and blue-bloods, as families are created and rediscovered under the watchful eye of mystical landlady Anna Madrigal (Justin VivIan Bond).

TALES OF THE CITY was first developed at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Music Theater Conference in 2009, and had a subsequent run at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco in 2011. The concert will feature many returning cast members from both productions as well as support from the original creative team, including original director Jason Moore and music director/vocal arranger Stephen Oremus. The concert is directed by Travis Greisler and music directed by Cian McCarthy.

"I'm excited to rock the Music Box with this very special show. In 2009, the energy in the O'Neill's Barn Theater was electric as TALES OF THE CITY took its first steps, and we'll light up New York next month when the musical takes its next step." O'Neill Executive Director Preston Whiteway continues: "It will be a magical evening, with the words and music of Jeff, Jake, and John, under the watchful guidance of Armistead. I'm grateful to our incredible cast, many of whom are returning to the roles, everyone at Dear Evan Hansen and the Shubert Organization for lending us the theater, and to the authors and creative team for bringing this piece alive again in support of the O'Neill and The Trevor Project."

INFORMATION: theoneill.org

CONCERT: Monday, March 27, 2017, 7:30pm at the Music Box Theatre (239 W 45th St, NYC)

TICKETS: Three ticket levels available:

$400 Premier (Premier seat location and entry to pre-show reception with writers)

$175 Preferred Ticket (Preferred seat locations)

$60 Single Ticket.

All tickets can be purchase tickets through Telecharge.com

