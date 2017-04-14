Duncan Sheik Discusses Plans to Bring AMERICAN PSYCHO Back to London

Composer Duncan Sheik, best known for Spring Awakening and most recently American Psycho, was recently interviewed by The Stage. In the interview he hinted at the possibility of bringing American Psycho back to London, where it premiered in 2013.

When asked about the show's short-lived Broadway debut last year, Sheik said "We're hatching plans to bring it back to London, knock on wood. It's not dead yet."

Read the full interview, including Sheik's top tips for aspiring composers and what he's up to now, here!

Based on the best-selling novel by BRET EASTON ELLIS, and set in the epicenter of excess: 1980s Manhattan, this hit musical tells the story of Patrick Bateman, a young and handsome Wall Street banker with impeccable taste and unquenchable desires. Patrick and his elite group of friends spend their days in chic restaurants, exclusive clubs and designer labels. But at night, Patrick takes part in a darker indulgence, and his mask of sanity is starting to slip...

Featuring a score by DUNCAN SHEIK, the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning composer of Spring Awakening, and reinvented for the stage by Olivier Award-winning director RUPERT GOOLD (King Charles III), AMERICAN PSYCHO played for 54 performances at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in spring 2016.

Related Articles