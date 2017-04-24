Diane Paulus to Give Commencement Speech at MassArt This May

Paulus, who is the Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director of the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, was also recently selected for the 2014 "TIME 100," TIME Magazine's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

She also won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical for PIPPIN and is helming WAITRESS on Broadway. Among her past Broadway directing credits are HAIR, THE GERSHWINS' PORGY AND BESS and FINDING NEVERLAND.

