Diana Huey, Eric Kunze, Joey Barreiro, Matt Bogart, James Snyder and More Slated for Pittsburgh CLO's 2017 Summer Season

Pittsburgh CLO celebrates 71 years of musical theater magic with an incredible line-up of musicals featuring a team of Pittsburgh CLO alumni and Broadway's very best artists. Tickets to all shows are now available at pittsburghCLO.org, by calling 412-456-6666 or visiting the Box Office at Theater Square.

Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID • June 14 - 25

DIANA HUEY is a Helen Hayes Award-winning actor (Signature Theatre's Miss Saigon) joining Pittsburgh CLO as Ariel in Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID. She has appeared regionally with the 5th Avenue Theatre, Village Theatre, ACT Theatre, Seattle Children's Theatre, Signature Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Flat Rock Playhouse, Prospect Theatre and Playwrights Horizons. TV: Leverage, The Glee Project and New Day Northwest's theme-song singer.

ERIC KUNZE stars as Prince Eric in Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID after recently appearing as Bruce in the International premiere of Fun Home opposite Lea Salonga. Additional Broadway credits include Les Misérables (Marius), Miss Saigon (Chris) and Damn Yankees (Joe Hardy). Off-Broadway: Leopard's Leap. National/International Tours: Miss Saigon (Chris), Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus), Whistle Down the Wind (The Man), The Fantasticks, The Pirates of Penzance and The Mikado. Regional: Joseph and the Amazing... (San Diego Critics Circle Nomination), Evita (LA Ovation Award Nomination), West Side Story, Into the Woods, Pippin (LA Robbie Award), South Pacific, The Who's Tommy, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and many others.

MELVIN ABSTON joins the cast as Sebastian in Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID. He appeared on Broadway in Sister Act and in the National Tours of The Lion King, Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Disney's The Little Mermaid and Sister Act. Regional: ZACH Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Pasadena Playhouse, TUTS, 5th Avenue Theatre and Goodman Theatre. Film/TV: Solace, Gotham, Chastity Bites, Raising Hope, Chuck, recurred on Grey's Anatomy, H : The Digital Series and Weeds. VO: Verizon Wireless, South Park Studios and The Prince of Peace.

JENNIFER ALLEN will star as Ursula in Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID. She has a multitude of Broadway credits, including starring and co-starring roles in The Bridges of Madison County, Sister Act (Mother Superior), Memphis, A Catered Affair, Cats (Grizabella), Little Me, Guys and Dolls (Miss Adelaide) and City of Angels. Ms. Allen has been seen in the National Tours of Ragtime (Emma Goldman), Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Ma and Tessie Tura) and Cabaret (Sally Bowles). Regionally, she has worked at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Goodspeed Opera House and Paper Mill Playhouse.

IN THE HEIGHTS • July 7 - 16

JOSHUA GROSSO is making his Pittsburgh CLO debut as Usnavi in IN THE HEIGHTS. He is the 2012 Jimmy Award-winner for Best Actor and a recent graduate of Carnegie Mellon University. Mr. Grosso recently appeared in a new Korean musical in New York called Under the Bodhi Tree.

STEPHANIE KLEMONS is a Drama Desk Award-winning Broadway performer and choreographer. She is an Original Cast Member of Broadway's Hamilton, In The Heights and If/Then. She is joining Pittsburgh CLO's production of IN THE HEIGHTS as Vanessa after last appearing in Pittsburgh CLO's BOMBAY DREAMS. Ms. Klemons' credits also include serving as associate choreographer for Hamilton, Bring It On and the First National Tour of In The Heights.

PATRICIA PHILLIPS is a long-time Pittsburgh CLO alum and Carnegie Mellon graduate returning to Pittsburgh as Abuela Claudia in IN THE HEIGHTS. She marks among her many accomplishments her debut as the first African-American woman to play the role of Carlotta in the Phantom of the Opera. Her recent Broadway credits include Kinky Boots, Live from Lincoln Center: Sweeney Todd, and was a member of the original Broadway casts of La Boheme, The Secret Garden and The Sound of Music. Television credits include two Tony Award telecasts, The Sopranos and Everybody's Fine with Robert De Niro. Ms. Phillips has also been a featured soloist with The Pittsburgh Symphony, The Minnesota Orchestra, The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, The Indianapolis Symphony, The Bay Area Symphony, The Sioux City Symphony, The River City Brass Band and The Virginia Symphony.

Disney's NEWSIES • July 18 - 23

JOEY BARREIRO will be playing the role of Jack Kelly in Pittsburgh CLO's production of Disney's NEWSIES, a role he is reprising after starring as Jack on the First National Tour. His regional credits include: Witches of Eastwick at Ogunquit Playhouse, Ragtime at Westchester Broadway Theater, A Chorus Line at Connecticut Repertory Theatre and Into the Woods at Studio Tenn.

BETH LAIRD is fresh off the First National Tour of Newsies and filming Newsies Live! in the roles of "Nun" and "Bowery Beauty." She will be making her Pittsburgh CLO debut in the role of Katherine. She also appeared in the National Tours of Beauty and the Beast and Ghost. Additional regional credits include Nikola Tesla Drops The Beat, The Little Mermaid, Sweeney Todd and A Christmas Carol.

ED WATTS counts among his many credits Broadway's Scandalous and Finian's Rainbow. He returns to Pittsburgh CLO after last starring as King Triton in Pittsburgh CLO's 2013 production of Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID. He will be playing the role of Joseph Pulitzer in Pittsburgh CLO's production of Disney's NEWSIES. Additional credits include: Superman in It's a Bird...Plane...It's Superman at Encores!, El Gallo in The Fantasticks and Joe in The Most Happy Fella at the NYC Opera, Steve in Show Boat at Lincoln Center and Delamare in Transport at The Irish Rep. His National Tour credits feature: Joseph Smith/Mission President in The Book of Mormon, Adam Pontipee in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Gaston in Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

MAMMA MIA! • July 28 - August 6

ERIKA HENNINGSEN was last seen at Pittsburgh CLO as Nellie Forbush in SOUTH PACIFIC and returns this summer in the role of Sophie Sheridan in MAMMA MIA! She previously played Fantine on Broadway in Les Misérables, originated the role of Beth in the world premiere of Barry Levinson's Diner at Signature Theater and has been featured in multiple New York productions. Regionally, she has performed at Philadelphia Theater Company and Woodminster Amphitheater. Ms. Henningsen received the Alan Eisenberg Actors' Equity Award for her talent and outstanding career potential.

MATT BOGART has starred in multiple Broadway productions, including Jersey Boys as Nick Massi, Aida as Radames and Miss Saigon as Chris, among others. He returns to Pittsburgh CLO as Sam Carmichael in MAMMA MIA! after last starring as Curly in OKLAHOMA! Mr. Bogart also appeared Off-Broadway as James Joyce in Himself and Nora and has premiered leading roles at La Jolla Playhouse, Old Globe, Goodspeed and Cincinnati Playhouse. He is an Affiliated Artist with Arena Stage and has been a part of many of their productions, including Camelot, which garnered a Helen Hayes© Award Nomination. His television credits include: HBO's Vinyl, Smash and Law and Order: SVU.

GEORGE MERRICK will make his Pittsburgh CLO debut as Harry Bright in MAMMA MIA! On Broadway, he was seen in the original cast of Honeymoon in Vegas and the original revival casts of South Pacific and High Fidelity. He has performed in an array of Off-Broadway productions and has been seen regionally on the stages of Goodspeed, Pittsburgh Public, NLB Playhouse, North Shore, Paper Mill, Sacramento Music Circus and the Riverside Theatre. Mr. Merrick has not only been seen on stage, but on screen as well, acting in multiple television shows and films, including The Blacklist and The Intern.

CHRISTIAN WHELAN previously appeared at Pittsburgh CLO as Bill Sykes in OLIVER! and is returning to play the role of Bill Austin in MAMMA MIA! He has appeared in countless Broadway shows and National Tours, including Flashdance, Mamma Mia!, Aida and Ragtime, among others. He has been seen Off-Broadway in Ministry of Progress, Trolls and Emerald Man. Regionally, he has performed in productions of The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors, 110 In The Shade and Footloose, to name a few. Off the stage, Mr. Whelan has appeared in numerous TV shows and films, such as Sundance Award-winning Beach Ratz, TomCats, Blacklist, General Hospital, Guiding Light and All My Children.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET • August 8 - 13

JAMES SNYDER returns to Pittsburgh CLO as Elvis Presley after appearing in last summer's SOUTH PACIFIC. He is best known for his roles in Broadway's If/Then and Cry-Baby for which he received a Drama League Nomination. He has been seen in regional productions of Casa Valentina, Rock of Ages, Ever After, Carousel, Fanny and Johnny Baseball. Mr. Snyder has sung at Carnegie Hall with the NY Pops and with the Hartford Symphony. He has appeared on TV and the big screen in The Good Wife, Gilmore Girls, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and She's The Man, among many others.

DEREK KEELING (Johnny Cash) will make his Pittsburgh CLO debut as Johnny Cash after appearing as Cash on the First National Tour of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. He is best known for his run on NBC's Grease: You're the One That I Want, in which he placed third in Broadway's largest national casting call. His experience covers a wide range of dramas and musicals including his turn in the iconic role of Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli in Happy Days the Musical in Los Angeles and a pre-Broadway run of A Tale of Two Cities as Charles Darnay. Mr. Keeling starred in the regional premiere of All Shook Up and was hailed by critics as "that rarity seldom seen since the days of Cary Grant -- namely, a hunky guy who can play comedy."

MARTIN KAYE is a British entertainer, pianist and singer-songwriter joining Pittsburgh CLO for the first time as Jerry Lee Lewis in Pittsburgh CLO's MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. He performed this role for a span of five years with performances in the First US National Tour, in Las Vegas and the first UK tour. Mr. Kaye has also recorded three albums, co-composed a musical and has written an autobiographical one-man show.

BILLY FINN is making his Pittsburgh CLO debut as Carl Perkins in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. A Brooklyn-based actor, writer and musician, Mr. Finn's New York credits include performances at Ars Nova, Judson Church, New Dramatists and the Drama League. Regionally, he has appeared at theaters around the country, including Shakespeare Theatre Company, Folger Theatre, Trinity Rep, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, McCarter Theatre Center, the Kennedy Center, Theatre Under the Stars and many others. Mr. Finn's plays have been produced and workshopped at the Drama League, Vertigo Theatre, Playwrights Rep and First Draft.

Since 1946, Pittsburgh CLO has been the driving force behind live musical theater in Pittsburgh and the entire Southwestern Pennsylvania region. Under the direction of Van Kaplan since 1997, this not-for-profit arts organization appreciates the support of nearly 200,000 patrons yearly who attend its performances at three venues in the Cultural District: a seasonal subscription series at the Benedum Center, A Musical Christmas Carol at the Byham Theater and year-round shows at the CLO Cabaret. Its dedication to the musical theater art form includes educational programs such as the CLO Academy for Performance and Art, the CLO Mini Stars, the Gene Kelly Awards, the Richard Rodgers Award and The National High School Theatre Awards. As part of its new works development, the organization has been involved with 22 Broadway shows (29 Tony Awards), and in 2014 produced the world premiere of An American in Paris in Paris and on Broadway, where it won four Tony Awards and was the most awarded musical of the season. For more information, visit pittsburghCLO.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

