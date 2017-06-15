Deborah Grace Winer Steps Down as 92Y's 'Lyrics & Lyricists' Artistic Director

After presiding over her 50th original show as Artistic Director for the 92Y's Lyrics & Lyricists American Songbook concert series, Deborah Grace Winer announced she will be leaving to explore new opportunities to celebrate classic Broadway and the American songbook.

She said: "Over nine seasons as Artistic Director of Lyrics & Lyricists-a mainstay of New York since its creation in 1970-it has been my privilege to work with the 92Y and steer the venerable series back to critical and audience acclaim, creating and writing original shows with an extraordinary array of guest collaborators from the cream of the Broadway musical theatre, from Sheldon Harnick and Kathleen Marshall to Rob Fisher and Ted Sperling. The top-tier performers who have made L&L their artistic home during this time include John Pizzarelli, Karen Ziemba, Billy Stritch, Lucie Arnaz, Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, Faith Prince, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Jason Danieley, Raul Esparza, James Naughton, Debby Boone, Leslie Uggams, Sandy Duncan, Tony Yazbeck and many more.

"I look forward to my continued work with the musical theatre community on new projects to bring audiences ever-fresh visions of the American Songbook."

Sheldon Harnick said: "It has always been a joy to work with Debbie in creating these shows. She brings a talent and vision that lead to work of exceptional caliber, and I look forward to creating more exciting projects with her in the future."

