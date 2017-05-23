David Mamet's MasterClass on Dramatic Writing Available Online Today

David Mamet 's MasterClass on Dramatic Writing is officially available starting today.

In his first-ever MasterClass, David Mamet will share insights from his acclaimed career as a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and two-time Academy Award and Tony nominee. Students will gain access to the mind of one of the most renowned writers of our time and learn how to how to structure a drama, create compelling characters and turn an idea into a fully realized stage play or screenplay.

David Mamet's MasterClass is now available at www.masterclass.com/dama. Watch the trailer below!

Established in 2015, the San Francisco-based company was founded on the idea that everyone should have "access to genius." The premier online education platform provides affordable, engaging, and inspirational online classes taught by world-renowned instructors, making it possible for anyone to learn from the best. Each class offers a unique learning experience which includes video lessons, interactive exercises, a series of course materials, peer interaction, and more. MasterClass' current roster of courses includes Christina Aguilera (singing), Kevin Spacey (acting), Usher (performance), Gordon Ramsay (cooking), Serena Williams (tennis), James Patterson (writing), Dustin Hoffman (acting), Werner Herzog (filmmaking), Aaron Sorkin (screenwriting), Reba McEntire (country music), Deadmau5 (electronic music production), Hans Zimmer (film scoring), Shonda Rhimes (writing for television), and Steve Martin (comedy). Most recently, the company announced pre-enrollment for Frank Gehry (design and architecture) and Diane Von Furstenberg (building a fashion brand).

For more information, visit www.masterclass.com. Follow MasterClass on Social Media: Twitter @masterclass; Instagram @masterclass; and Facebook www.facebook.com/masterclassofficial.

Related Articles