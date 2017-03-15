Daisy Eagan and Jordan Kai Burnett Return with SUNDAY BRUNCH OF SHAME at West Bank Cafe

Daisy and Jordan's Sunday Brunch of Shame makes its NYC debut after a wildly successful run in Los Angeles! A comedy show with music, prizes, sketches, and lots of shame. Do you like pop music? Do you like brunch? Did you have a little too much fun last night? Do you like to laugh? If you answered "yes" to any of these questions, then you won't want to miss Daisy and Jordan's Sunday Brunch of Shame. Fresh from their night out the night before, Tony winner, Daisy Eagan and future Tony winner, Jordan Kai Burnett will impart tips and tricks to surviving the dark days ahead. (Legal note: Daisy and Jordan are not liable for any of the "wisdom" imparted should such "wisdom" lead to unwise decisions on the part of any audience member.). Daisy and Jordan's Sunday Brunch of Shame is the perfect antidote to a night of bad decisions. This show is not suitable for children under the age of 16, unless that's just what kind of parent you are in which case you do you. Guests who come wearing clothes from the night before get a special door prize.

For tickets, visit: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/967616

Tony award winner Eagan, was Just featured on HBO "Girls" in a two episode arc. On stage in NYC she was most recently seen in New York in Manhattan Theater Productions' The Secret Garden as Martha. Her three one-woman shows have enjoyed success at 54 Below, Joe's Pub, The Laurie Beechman, Birdland, and Rockwell Table and Stage in Los Angeles. She lives and works in New York City with her son and his dad. Fresh off a successful run of The Secret Garden at Shakespeare Theatre Company, Daisy will be heading to Seattle in March to continue the co-production.

Jordan Kai Burnett was recently seen at La Mirada Theater as Whatshername in American Idiot. She has been workshopping Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion as Heather Mooney, Directed by Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi.



Clare Smith Marash is writer and producer. She's written nonfiction on topics ranging from particle physics to political music and fiction that explores dysfunctional relationships and tries to make you laugh. She's a winner of the Hopwood Award among numerous other prizes and fellowships. In 2012, Clare founded Lamprophonic, an organization that seeks to encourage a robust, diverse, and supportive literary community in New York City. She is a producer with SALTY Features, an independent film Production Company in New York.



Bryan Blaskie is a pianist, composer, and music director from Columbus, Ohio. Music director: The Boy From Oz (Celebration, Ovation Nomination Best Musical Direction, Ovation Award Best Musical Intimate Theatre) 110 in the Shade (Actor's Co-op, Ovation Award Best Musical Intimate Theatre), The Max Factor Factor (Celebration/New Musicals, Inc), Tonya Harding: The Musical (Upright Citizens Brigade), Musical Mondays Los Angeles. He is a co-founder A Little New Music. Composer: Assistants (3rd Place NMI's Search for New Musicals, StageScene Best World Premiere Musical, NYMF Selection), iWish (ANMT, UC Irvine, Studio C Artists), Victorian Courting & Zombies (UCB, iO West, Hollywood Fringe). He graduated from Denison University and has studied with the Academy for New Musical Theatre. He is currently enrolled in NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. @bryanblaskie www.bryanblaskie.com

Daisy is the youngest actress ever to win a Tony Award for her performance as Mary Lennox in "The Secret Garden" (Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Award nominations). Most recently on stage she was seen in NYC at Lincoln Center with Manhattan Concert Productions presentation of The Secret Garden, this time as Martha.

Daisy is a proud member of 30 Minute Musicals in Los Angeles where she played Tink in Hook!, John Hammond in Jurassic Park, and Nancy in The Craft. Some of her other theater credits include "Les Miserables" (Broadway), "James Joyce's The Dead" (Original Broadway production), "Wit" North Carolina Theater, "Be Aggressive" (world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse, Garland Award honorable mention, and regionally at TheaterWorks), "On the Mountain" (world premiere at South Coast Reparatory), "A View from the Bridge" (South Coast Reparatory), "The Wild Party" (The Blank Theater Company. 2006 LA Weekly Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical).

Her T.V. and film credits include "Girls", "The Mentalist", "Without a Trace", "Ghost Whisperer", "Numb3rs" and "The Unit", "Losing Isaiah" (Paramount), "Ripe" (Trimark), "Tony n' Tina's Wedding" (Green Street Films).

Daisy had written three one woman shows which have seen success in NYC and Los Angeles.

Jordan most recently it was seen in the critically acclaimed and Ovation nominated production of American Idiot at La Mirada Theater, as Whatsername. She was seen as the Cat in the Hat in the Marcia Milgrom-Dodge directed national tour of Seussical. New York: Side Show (Violet Hilton, American Theater of Actors), King Island Christmas (workshop), and Granola! The Musical (NYFringe). Regional/CA: The Max Factor Factor (Eva, World Premiere- NoHo Arts Center), Hello! My Baby! (Frances, World Premiere - Rubicon Theater Co.), Falling for Make Believe (Colony Theater), Lippa's The Wild Party (Kate), and was the Desert Star Best Actress Award nominee for her role as Cassie in A Chorus Line. She has also been seen in the critically acclaimed "For the Record" series. Her comedy-music show "Classy Trashy" has been seen in both NYC and LA. She a member of "Tyler Perry Presents: Russell Crows" improv team at The Groundlings. She is also the star and co-creator of the webseries, "Penelope, PCSA."

Related Articles