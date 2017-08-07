Claybourne Elder & Eric Rosen Welcome Baby Boy to the Family!

Aug. 7, 2017  

Theatre couple Claybourne Elder and husband Eric Rosen just welcomed a new addition to their family- Claybourne Philip Rosen-Elder, born just this morning. BroadwayWorld sends or congratulations to the happy couple!

Elder most recently starred in the Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George. His other Broadway credits include: Bonnie and Clyde (Buck). Previous New York Theatre credits include: Road Show (Hollis), One Arm (Drama Desk nomination, Best Actor), Allegro (Lortel nomination, Best Actor), Do I Hear a Waltz? (Eddie). Previous regional credits include: Into the Woods (KC Rep), Sunday in the Park with George (George, Signature Theatre, KC Rep). Television credits include: The Carrie Diaries.

Rosen is the Artistic Director at Kansas City Repertory Theatre.

We're dads!!!! Claybourne Philip Rosen-Elder, born August 7, 2017 at 4:24 am. 7 pounds, 20.5 inches @rosenelderfamily

A post shared by Claybourne Elder (@claybourneelder) on



