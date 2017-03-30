Check Out Lullaby Renditions of Songs from Broadway's HAMILTON!

Billboard reports that tomorrow, March 31st, Rockabye Baby will release a new album featuring lullaby renditions of songs from the Tony Award winning Broadway show Hamilton. The site shares an exclusive first listen to the album - check it out HERE!

Rockabye Baby is known for producing baby-friendly covers of popular songs. In this latest eight-track release, the company presents softer versions of such hits as "Alexander Hamilton" and "My Shot" and transforms Grammy-winning cast recording by using such instruments as marimbas, glockenspiels, and wood blocks.

Explains Lisa Roth, Vice President and Creative Director of CMH Label Group, "Hamilton is a phenomenon. Actually, what's a word that means something bigger than a phenomenon? Supernatural? When folks on our social media and personal friends started asking for a lullaby version, I couldn't wait to oblige. Its hip-hop anthems are beyond Broadway and perfect for Rockabye Baby. Not to mention, I was raised on musical theatre. Having the opportunity to mix Rockabye Baby with a Broadway smash was personally pure pleasure."



The official track list for the album follows:



Alexander Hamilton

My Shot

The Schuyler Sisters

You'll Be Back

Helpless

Satisfied

Wait for It

Say No to This

