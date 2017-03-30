Hamilton
Mar. 30, 2017  

Check Out Lullaby Renditions of Songs from Broadway's HAMILTON!Billboard reports that tomorrow, March 31st, Rockabye Baby will release a new album featuring lullaby renditions of songs from the Tony Award winning Broadway show Hamilton. The site shares an exclusive first listen to the album - check it out HERE!

Rockabye Baby is known for producing baby-friendly covers of popular songs. In this latest eight-track release, the company presents softer versions of such hits as "Alexander Hamilton" and "My Shot" and transforms Grammy-winning cast recording by using such instruments as marimbas, glockenspiels, and wood blocks.

Explains Lisa Roth, Vice President and Creative Director of CMH Label Group, "Hamilton is a phenomenon. Actually, what's a word that means something bigger than a phenomenon? Supernatural? When folks on our social media and personal friends started asking for a lullaby version, I couldn't wait to oblige. Its hip-hop anthems are beyond Broadway and perfect for Rockabye Baby. Not to mention, I was raised on musical theatre. Having the opportunity to mix Rockabye Baby with a Broadway smash was personally pure pleasure."

The official track list for the album follows:

Alexander Hamilton
My Shot
The Schuyler Sisters
You'll Be Back
Helpless
Satisfied
Wait for It
Say No to This

Preorder 'Rockabye Baby: Lullaby Renditions of Songs From Hamilton' here:

iTunes: https://geo.itunes.apple.com/us/album/lullaby-renditions-of-hamilton/id1212587851?app=itunes&at=11l9RQ

Apple Music: https://geo.itunes.apple.com/us/album/lullaby-renditions-of-hamilton/id1212587851?mt=1&app=music&at=11l9RQ

Cover art courtesy of Shorefire Media

