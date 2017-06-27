Casting Announced for COME FROM AWAY's Rodney Hicks New Play NC-17.

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Casting has been announced for NC-17, a new play written by Come From Away's Rodney Hicks.

The cast for the show will feature Sydney Cole Alexander, Zach Clarence, Lucas Friedman, Rachel Hilson, Camilla Perez and Joshua Chessin-Yudin

"I'm overjoyed about these sensational and exciting group of young actors. They bring a unique and pulsating electricity to the words and these characters. I couldn't be more pleased with the work Cindi Rush Casting has done." says Hicks, "I have been working these years to create a piece that is about how young people deal with life as they know it. And as we know, that constantly changes from moment to moment. I think that's why the gestation period has been so long. Life kept changing. And so has the piece. I am overjoyed with gratitude and very much looking forward to the upcoming reading of, NC-17."

This industry reading of NC-17. is made possible through the generosity of Paula and Steve Reynolds of The Fourth Act LLC. Monday July 10, 2017. The Playroom Theatre. NYC. Two presentations. 3:30pm & 7pm.

Rodney is represented by Max Grossman at Abrams Artists Agency.

A new play by Come From Away's Rodney Hicks, titled NC-17., a fast-paced, original story about six 17-year-olds living in South Dakota in today's America, is about begin casting for an NYC industry reading on July 10, 2017 at The Playroom Theater. BroadwayWorld brings you a look at the new trailer below, plus the cover art (pictured, left)!

NC-17. is told with quick wit and raw emotion through the eyes of Donald Webster, Monica and Carter Alvarez, Curtis Miller, Jocelyn Baxter and Zev Resnikov. NC-17. received a 2016 Honorable Mention by The American Playwriting Foundation.

Playwright Rodney Hicks currently plays Bob, Captain Bristol & Others in the 2017 Tony Award Nominated New Musical, Come From Away. Before moving to the Pacific Northwest and marrying Chris Coleman, Artistic Director of Portland Center Stage, Hicks was last seen on Broadway as Clarence Norris in The Scottsboro Boys. Other Broadway credits include, Benny in RENT as part of the closing cast and its subsequent DVD -RENT: Live on Broadway. Hicks played the role of Peter in the 2000 Broadway Revival of Jesus Christ Superstar and made his Broadway debut at 22 as part of the Original Cast of RENT. Hicks' TV credits include guest star roles on Leverage, GRIMM, Hope & Faith, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, NYPD Blue and the pilot, Student Affairs. His film credits include, the lead role in django, an indie drama about an East Village artist and his quest for love, and Bad Decisions. Rodney has also written a TV series titled, One Big Happy. He is a proud member of Actors Equity Association, SAG/AFTRA and The Dramatist Guild of America.

For more information on Rodney and the Genesis of NC-17., visit the "About Me" section of his official website at www.rodneyhicks.net.

