Cast Complete for This Month's 'CONCERT FOR AMERICA' at The Town Hall

Tickets are on sale now for CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT!, featuring Ingrid Michaelson, Ellen Burstyn, Ramin Karimloo, Will Chase, Andrea Martin, Dana Ivey, Emily Skinner, Keala Settle, Rema Webb, Martha Wash, Lizz Winstead and Randy Rainbow.

CONCERT FOR AMERICA will take place on Saturday, February 25 at 8pm at The Town Hall in New York City (123 West 43rd Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue). Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

A concert of songs, comedy, and commentary and the innovation of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, who also organized the Broadway For Orlando fundraising concert, CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! debuted its monthly series to universal acclaim at The Town Hall on Inauguration Day.

Proceeds from CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! will benefit five national organizations working to protect human rights: Planned Parenthood, Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, The Sierra Club Foundation, and the NAACP.

Tickets range from $32 to $57 and are available at Ticketmaster.com and at The Town Hall Box Office (123 West 43rd Street). Participating performers are subject to change.

For those unable to attend CONCERT FOR AMERICA in person, it will be broadcast via Facebook Live, beginning at 8pm EST on Saturday, February 25.

CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! is created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, in association with Your Kids, Our Kids, as well as the generous support of Howard and Janet Kagan. It is co-produced by Joey Monda and Frankie Dailey. CONCERT FOR AMERICA will be directed by Lisa Mordente, with the livestream directed by Emmy Award winner David Stern.

The next Concert for America will be held in Chicago on Monday, March 20. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to make a donation, visit www.concert4america2017.org, or follow on Facebook.com/ConcertForAmerica and Twitter: @Concerts4USA.

