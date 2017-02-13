Carolee Carmello to Lead All-Female 1776 at Feinstein's/54 Below on President's Day

On February 20th, President's Day, an all-female cast will present the musical 1776 in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below.

The 7pm & 9:30pm concerts will star Carolee Carmello (Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland) as John Adams, Andréa Burns (On Your Feet, In the Heights) as Edward Rutledge, Mary Testa (First Daughter Suite, Xanadu) as Benjamin Franklin, Rema Webb (The Color Purple, Violet) as AbiGail Adams, Britney Coleman (Sunset Boulevard, Beautiful) as Thomas Jefferson, Jackie Burns (If/Then, Wicked) as John Dickinson, Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Wicked) as Martha Jefferson, Krystina Alabado (American Psycho) as the Courier, Bonnie Milligan (Gigantic, Kinky Boots) as Richard Henry Lee, as well as Amy Jo Jackson, Bre Jackson, Amanda Savan, Sharone Sayegh, and Angela Travins.

The evening will feature direction by Jenny Leon, music direction by Emily Marshall, and is produced by Shoshana Feinstein. It will serve as a benefit for DC based non-profit Running Start, which grew out of the Women Under Forty Political Action Committee (WUFPAC), and financially supports young women running for office.

Tickets begin at $40 with a $25 food/drink minimum and can be purchased at 54below.com/events/female-cast-presents-1776.

Related Articles