Carolee Carmello, Mary Testa, Robert Cuccioli and More to Tackle the '20s in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR at Town Hall

Tony Award-nominees Carolee Carmello (Parade, Scandalous), Mary Testa (Xanadu, 42nd Street, On the Town), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde, Spider Man: Turn Off the Dark), with Beth Malone (Fun Home) and Jill Paice (An American in Paris), are set to star in Town Hall's Broadway by the Year Series on Monday, February 27 at 8pm, The Broadway Musicals of the 1920s. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

On February 27, these five brilliant Broadway performers will sing the timeless and exquisite songs written for Broadway in the 1920s by the likes of Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, The Gershwins, Rodgers & Hart, and Sigmund Romberg (among many others). They will fill Town Hall with beautiful melodies, smart lyrics, and ultimately bring back the joy of hearing some of the most famous songs ever written. Scott Siegel promises a show full of great songs performed by great singers for Broadway by the Year's great audience! Welcome back for our 17th Season!

Created/written/directed/hosted by Scott Siegel, the next show in the series is on Monday, March 27 at 8pm (the 1940s); the third show of the series will be on Monday, May 22 at 8pm (1997-2006) and the final show will be on Monday, June 19 at 8pm (2007-2016). Bank of America is proud to support Broadway by the Year with additional support provided by The Edythe Kenner Foundation.

Tickets are $50-$60 and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-982-2787.

The Town Hall is among New York City's most historic venues. Built in 1921 by a group of suffragettes, The Town Hall began as a lecture hall and public debate forum and grew to be a national landmark institution for arts, culture and education. Over the decades, Eleanor Roosevelt, Margaret Sanger, Billie Holiday, Igor Stravinsky, Marian Anderson, Bob Dylan and MiLes Davis have graced the stage. It was home to the legendary radio program, America's Town Meeting of the Air, dozens of historic albums and recordings, and American debuts of musical legends. Today, the Hall boasts the very best in music performances, spoken word, comedy and dance, including speaking engagements with residents and senators, live broadcasts of Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion, and a number of new and critically acclaimed music series.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

