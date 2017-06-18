COME FROM AWAY Town Gander to Receive International Humanitarian Award

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

According to The Gander Beacon, the New Foundland town that inspired the musical Come From Away with its overwhelming show of heart and hospitality has been awarded the international humanitarian award from the Values-In-Action Foundation for its actions during the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Stuart Muszynski, CEO of the Foundation, wrote a letter to the town of Gander explaining the choice in which he said:

"The awesome community effort of Gander during the 9-11 tragedy, prompting a chain reaction of simultaneous acts of kindness to those who were stranded, was nothing short of amazing and inspiring. If others would only follow Gander's example, the world would be a significantly better place!"

Deputy Mayor Cyril Abbott responded to the award saying:

"It's an award that isn't lightly given, and from my understanding, it's never been given to a municipality, so it's a great honour for the town to have been selected. The people of Gander and area responded out of the goodness of their hearts, and it amazes me that the world is still so entranced by the story all these years later. But it is a story that is just a wonderful, wonderful, affirmation of goodness, and it brings hope to a world that you don't always see a lot of hope in sometimes."

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The musical received 7 Tony nominations including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical: Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Jenn Colella, Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Howell Binkley, Best Direction of a Musical: Christopher Ashley (winner!) and Best Choreography: Kelly Devine.

To read more, visit The Beacon here.

