Bryan Batt, Daisy Eagan, Richard Kind, Tonya Pinkins and More Set for MICHAEL LAVINE & FRIENDS Tonight at Feinstein's/54 Below

Jul. 13, 2017  

Bryan Batt, Daisy Eagan, Richard Kind, Tonya Pinkins and More Set for MICHAEL LAVINE & FRIENDS Tonight at Feinstein's/54 BelowTony winners and nominees will take part in The Actors Fund benefit "Michael Lavine & Friends" tonight, July 13, at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Broadway vocal coach, performer and sheet music guru Michael Lavine is bringing his show Michael Lavine & Friends to the East Coast. He's done it five times all over Los Angeles with many stars, including Norm Lewis, Ellen Greene, Jack Noseworthy, Andrea Marcovicci, Daisy Eagan, Jason Graae, Vicki Lewis and Jeff Marx. Join us as Michael hosts and tells fascinating stories about his work over the years with Broadway performers and writers, including Adolph Green, Sheldon Harnick and Hugh Martin. A portion of the proceeds from the evening will go to The Actors Fund.

Featuring Bryan Batt (Mad Men, Jeffrey, La Cage Aux Folles), Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra), Fay DeWitt (Niteclub Confidential), Daisy Eagan (Tony Award-winner for The Secret Garden), DiAnne Fraser (Part Time Diva), Tony Award-winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Les Miserables), Tony Award nominee Richard Kind (The Producers, Sly Fox), Heather MacRae (Hair), Christine Pedi (NEWSical the musical), Tony Award-winner Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, Or Change), Clarke Thorell (Hairspray, Titanic), Sarah Wadsley and Carol Weiss (Composer).

Doors open at 5:15 for the show at 7PM. $30-$65 + $25 food/beverage minimum. Follow this link for tickets and more information: 54below.com/events/michael-lavine-friends. Half-priced tickets now on Goldstar: www.goldstar.com/shows/1326764/checkout/new.

