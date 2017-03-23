Broadway's WAR PAINT Launching Digital Lottery Next Week

The new Broadway musical War Paint, which is currently in previews, will add a digital lottery beginning Tuesday, March 28. A limited number of tickets will be available for all performances through the digital lottery which will open at 8:00am for both matinee and evening performances and will remain open until 11am and 3pm, respectively, when winners are drawn. For details and entrance to the digital lottery click on: lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/war-paint.

Digital lottery tickets are $40 each, including the facility fee. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and will have 60 minutes to pay for their tickets with a credit card online. Tickets can be picked up at the Nederlander Theatre box office (208 West 41st Street) 30 minutes prior to show time. Photo ID is required for pickup and seat locations awarded are subject to availability.

WAR PAINT's rush ticket policy and standing room tickets will remain, subject to availability. All former rules apply, with rush tickets for $40 and standing room available at $50 each including the facility fee.

Starring two-time Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, War Paint tells the remarkable story of cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century. Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both women were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country's first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug-of-war would give birth to an industry that would forever change the face of America. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their intense rivalry was ruthless, relentless and legendary-pushing both women to build international empires in a world dominated by men.

WAR PAINT also features Tony Award nominees John Dossett and Douglas Sills, who are reprising their roles from the Chicago world premiere production. The cast also includes Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Patti Cohenour, Mary Ernster, Tom Galantich, David Girolmo, Joanna Glushak, Chris Hoch, Mary Claire King, Steffanie Leigh, Erik Liberman, Barbara Marineau, Donna Migliaccio, Stephanie Jae Park, Jennifer Rias, Angel Reda and Tally Sessions.

Directed by Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens), War Paint reunites Scott Frankel and Michael Korie-the acclaimed composer and lyricist team of Grey Gardens and Far From Heaven-with Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright (Grey Gardens, I Am My Own Wife). Choreography is by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli.

The musical is inspired by the book, War Paint, by Lindy Woodhead and the documentary film, The Powder & the Glory, by Ann Carol Grossman and Arnie Reisman.

WAR PAINT is produced by David Stone, Marc Platt, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo, Marcia Goldberg, Universal Stage Productions, Independent Presenters Network and Goodman Theatre.

WAR PAINT features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin and music direction by Lawrence Yurman.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

