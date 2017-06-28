BroadwayWorld Launches on Amazon's Alexa

More Broadway? No problem. BroadwayWorld is truly everywhere, bringing you several additional ways to access the Broadway content that you love, any way you want We are excited to announce that today we officially launch on Amazon's Alexa platform, bringing you the day's top stories. Get briefed on the top 10 trending headlines on the site, updated throughout the day as part of your flash news briefings!

Check it out here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07372FSCD

Don't forget to check out all the other platforms BroadwayWorld is available on below!

Are you one of the hundreds of thousands already following us on social media? If not, you're missing out on instant updates of the biggest stories, special offers, exclusive content and more as they happen. And it doesn't end there. In recent months, we've launched an all new App, plus our very own Apple TV channel.

BroadwayWorld on Apple TV:

To download the Free App on the new Apple TV 4th Generation, simply launch the App Store and search for 'Broadway'.

BroadwayWorld on Roku:

With over 2,000 channels and counting, Roku players offer access to streaming entertainment from top channels like BBC iPlayer, Netflix®, NOW TV, Sky Sports, ITV Player, Demand 5, YouTube, BBC Sport, and many more.

The BroadwayWorld HD App:

BroadwayWorld on Twitter:





BroadwayWorld on Facebook:

BroadwayWorld on Instagram:

BroadwayWorld on Tumblr:

BroadwayWorld on Periscope:

BroadwayWorld on Vine:

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles