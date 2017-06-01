Broadway Records to Release 'Beyond the Moon' Performed by Audra McDonald from HELLO AGAIN Tomorrow

SPEAKproductions, in association with TBD Productions & Martian Entertainment, have announced today that their film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa's musical HELLO AGAIN will launch with the June 2nd release of "Beyond the Moon." An original single which will debut in the film, "Beyond the Moon" was written especially for Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning singer and actress Audra McDonald. The new single will be released on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and all major digital retailers. The release of this new song will be followed by a summer of film festival screenings & regional theatre-hosted sneak peek events featuring HELLO AGAIN.

Music-packed HELLO AGAIN chases 10 fleeting love affairs across 10 periods in New York City history. The pursued becomes pursuer as they spin through 10 daisy-chained vignettes that come together in 1 soulful circle. Originally produced by Lincoln Center Theatre in 1994, Hello Again was nominated for 8 Drama Desks. In the original song BEYOND THE MOON, set in 2002, Audra McDonald's character transforms into a "Pop Diva."

Look for HELLO AGAIN at film festivals across the world including in San Francisco, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Tel Aviv, Kansas City, Hartford, Maine and South Korea - with more festivals being added regularly. The film will also be presented at exclusive 'sneak peek' screenings hosted by regional theaters including the Tony-Winning Old Globe (California) and Signature Theatre (Virginia).

The film shot on location in NYC with an ensemble cast including Audra McDonald, Emmy Winner & Tony Nominee, Martha Plimpton, Emmy & Drama Desk Nominee, T.R. Knight, Rumer Willis, Cheyenne Jackson, SAG Winner & Grammy Nominee, Jenna Ushkowitz, Teen Choice Winner, Tyler Blackburn, Sam Underwood, Nolan Gerard Funk & Al Calderon.

BEYOND THE MOON has music by Michael John LaChiusa, Lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa & Cory Krueckeberg and performed by Audra McDonald. Orchestrations by Enrico De Trizio. Producing & Arranging by Enrico De Trizio, Brad Simmons, Cory Krueckeberg & Jay Rothman. Released by Broadway Records. The full soundtrack will be released later this year.

The film is directed by Tom Gustafson with a screenplay by Cory Krueckeberg. Produced by Krueckeberg & Gustafson under their company SPEAKproductions with Hunter Arnold & Ash Christian. SPEAKproductions' acclaimed films have won over 50 awards & screened at more than 250 film festivals around the world and been chosen by The New York Times as Critics' Pick. Past films include the musical Were the World Mine, Mariachi Gringo & Getting Go. HELLO AGAIN is being rep'd by sales agent Ken DuBow.

A regularly updated 'sneak peek'/ film festival list with specific dates and times can be found on the film's Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/HelloAgainMovie). You can also connect via Twitter and Instagram at @HelloAgainMovie.

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) has produced cast albums for major Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including the Grammy nominated Matilda The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), Anastasia, Groundhog Day, Bandstand, Allegiance and Disaster!, among others. Broadway records recently partnered with Tony Awards Productions on the new "2017 Tony Award Season" album. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 BELOW" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Carmen Cusack, Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and many others.

Last summer, Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) as a response to the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. The all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love" has been downloaded more than 70k times and raised over $100k to date and counting, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the GLBT Center of Central Florida. Additionally, the song reached No. 1 on the iTunes song chart in its first week of release and broke into the Billboard Top 100 with no commercial radio play. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

