Broadway Marketing and Advertising Agency, RPM, Launches

Managing Partners Pete Milano, Nick Pramik and Ilene Rosen announced today the official launch of RPM, a new full-service entertainment advertising and marketing agency dedicated to Broadway and other live entertainment arts & culture clients. The company is based in Times Square's Paramount Building at 1501 Broadway and its website, now live, is HelloRPM.com.

RPM offers a fully integrated array of services that includes media strategy and planning, creative development and execution, marketing research and data analysis, sales and ticketing strategy, social media marketing, and sponsorships and promotions. The company has also introduced a commission-free billing model and has invested in a suite of state of the art research and analytics tools to guide strategy and decision making.

RPM launches with a staff of 20 who come from a wide range of industries including music, sports, consumer products, and tech. In addition to the Managing Partners, RPM's senior leadership team includes Vice President of Planning and Operations Kara Carothers, Executive Creative Director Steven Tartick and Director of Analytics Cher Nobles.

The company opens with a roster of clients that includes the Broadway and Touring productions of Chicago,Hamilton, and Waitress as well as American Ballet Theatre and Second Stage Theater.

"We are thrilled to offer a new option for Broadway producers and institutions in need of advertising and marketing services for their shows and organizations," say Managing Partners Milano, Pramik and Rosen. "The specific mission of RPM is to create a more streamlined way of servicing clients. We roll up our sleeves every day to ensure the most optimal chance of success for every project we represent."

Pete Milano (Managing Partner) is the CEO of the live entertainment merchandise company Creative Goods, which he founded eight years ago after 5 years with the advertising agency SpotCo where he was Director of Media.

Nick Pramik (Managing Partner) most recently spent the last 8 years at the advertising agency SpotCo where he founded the marketing and partnerships division and later served as the Executive Vice President. Prior to SpotCo, he was Vice President of Type A Marketing.

Ilene Rosen (Managing Partner) has worked in the commercial and not-for-profit live arts space for 20 years. Most recently, she spent a decade with the advertising agency SpotCo where she was President for the last four years. Previously she was Head of Production for the theater company Drama Dept., and the Director of Marketing for The Public Theater.

