Broadway Jukebox: Countdown the Greatest Songs of Boublil & Schonberg!
Warm up your vocal chords and turn up the volume.
MISS SAIGON is officially back on Broadway, and in this edition of Broadway Jukebox, we're paying tribute to the songwriting team that has brought us some of the most memorable songs in musical theatre history- Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg. Which songs made the cut? Check out our top ten list below!
Prefer to listen on the go? Click here to listen to the full list via Spotify.
10. "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables"
Lyrics worth remembering...
From the table in the corner
They could see a world reborn
And they rose with voices ringing
And I can hear them now!
The very words that they had sung
Became their last communion
On this lonely barricade at dawn.
9. "I'm Martin Guerre"
Lyrics worth remembering...
Soon they will see
A man can choose to be free
They all look for someone to blame
But I swear it aloud, I will be proud that
Martin Guerre is my name
8. "The Last Night of the World"
Lyrics worth remembering...
On the other side of the earth
There's a place where life still has worth
I will take you
I'll go with you
You won't believe all the things you'll see
I know 'cause you'll see them all with me
7. "Woman"
Lyrics worth remembering...
I'm meant to fly
Sail unrestrained
Why is man free and woman chained?
Is that my epitaph before I die?
I should be free
Free to be Grace
So I can feel the wind on my face!
And when life beckons, I should go
Face out the storm, not stay below
Am I to be just woman? No! Not I!
6. "On My Own"
Lyrics worth remembering...
In the rain the pavement shines like silver
All the lights are misty in the river
In the darkness, the trees are full of starlight
And all I see is him and me forever and forever
5. "Bui Doi"
Lyrics worth remembering...
They're called Bui-Doi
The dust of life
Conceived in hell
And born in strife
They are the living reminders
Of all the good we failed to do
That's why we know
Deep in our hearts
That they are all
Our children too
4. "Bring Him Home"
Lyrics worth remembering...
You can take
You can give
Let him be
Let him live
If I die, let me die
Let him live
Bring him home
3. "I'd Give My Life For You"
Lyrics worth remembering...
You will be who you want to be
You can choose whatever heaven grants
As long as you can have your chance
I swear I'd give my life for you
No one can stop what I must do
I swear I'd give my life for you
2. "I Dreamed a Dream"
Lyrics worth remembering...
And still I dream he'll come to me
That we will live the years together
But there are dreams that cannot be
And there are storms we cannot weather
1. "One Day More"
Lyrics worth remembering...
Tomorrow we'll be far away,
Tomorrow is the judgement day
Tomorrow we'll discover
What our God in Heaven has in store!
One more dawn
One more day
One day more!