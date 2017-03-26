Broadway Jukebox: Countdown the Greatest Songs of Boublil & Schonberg!

Warm up your vocal chords and turn up the volume.

MISS SAIGON is officially back on Broadway, and in this edition of Broadway Jukebox, we're paying tribute to the songwriting team that has brought us some of the most memorable songs in musical theatre history- Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg. Which songs made the cut? Check out our top ten list below!

Prefer to listen on the go? Click here to listen to the full list via Spotify.

10. "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables"

Lyrics worth remembering...



From the table in the corner

They could see a world reborn

And they rose with voices ringing

And I can hear them now!

The very words that they had sung

Became their last communion

On this lonely barricade at dawn.

9. "I'm Martin Guerre" Lyrics worth remembering... Soon they will see

A man can choose to be free

They all look for someone to blame

But I swear it aloud, I will be proud that

Martin Guerre is my name

8. "The Last Night of the World" Lyrics worth remembering... On the other side of the earth

There's a place where life still has worth

I will take you

I'll go with you

You won't believe all the things you'll see

I know 'cause you'll see them all with me

7. "Woman"

Lyrics worth remembering...

I'm meant to fly

Sail unrestrained

Why is man free and woman chained?

Is that my epitaph before I die?

I should be free

Free to be Grace

So I can feel the wind on my face!

And when life beckons, I should go

Face out the storm, not stay below

Am I to be just woman? No! Not I!

6. "On My Own" Lyrics worth remembering... In the rain the pavement shines like silver

All the lights are misty in the river

In the darkness, the trees are full of starlight

And all I see is him and me forever and forever

5. "Bui Doi"

Lyrics worth remembering...

They're called Bui-Doi

The dust of life

Conceived in hell

And born in strife

They are the living reminders

Of all the good we failed to do

That's why we know

Deep in our hearts

That they are all

Our children too

4. "Bring Him Home"

Lyrics worth remembering...

You can take

You can give

Let him be

Let him live

If I die, let me die

Let him live

Bring him home

3. "I'd Give My Life For You"

Lyrics worth remembering...

You will be who you want to be

You can choose whatever heaven grants

As long as you can have your chance

I swear I'd give my life for you

No one can stop what I must do

I swear I'd give my life for you

2. "I Dreamed a Dream"

Lyrics worth remembering...

And still I dream he'll come to me

That we will live the years together

But there are dreams that cannot be

And there are storms we cannot weather

1. "One Day More"

Lyrics worth remembering...

Tomorrow we'll be far away,

Tomorrow is the judgement day

Tomorrow we'll discover

What our God in Heaven has in store!

One more dawn

One more day

One day more!

