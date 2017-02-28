Full 2018 Mirvish Season Announced: COME FROM AWAY, FUN HOME, NORTH BY NORTHWEST, and More!

The Toronto Star has just reported that after a sold-out, standing-room-only Toronto engagement from November 2016 through January 2017, Come From Away will return to Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre in a new Canadian production beginning performances Tuesday, February 13, 2018.

COME FROM AWAY now previewing on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), was recently nominated for 14 Helen Hayes Awards in Washington, DC, and opens Sunday, March 12, 2017.

Also announced were six other shows coming to Mirvish, including the North American premiere of NORTH BY NORTHWEST, the Canadian premiere of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, FUN HOME, MURIEL'S WEDDING, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, Dr. Seuss' THE LORAX, and THE KING AND I.

The Season will also feature six bonus shows: BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL, DISGRACED, THE ILLUSIONISTS, and RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES.

COME FROM AWAY features Petrina Bromley (Stratford's As You Like It); Geno Carr (The Old Globe's Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas); Jenn Colella (If/Then); Joel Hatch (Annie); Rodney Hicks (The Scottsboro Boys); Kendra Kassebaum (Wicked); Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball (Memphis); Lee MacDougall (Stratford's The Music Man); Caesar Samayoa (Sister Act); Q. Smith (Mary Poppins); Astrid Van Wieren (North American premiere of Mamma Mia!); Sharon Wheatley (Avenue Q); Josh Breckenridge (The Scottsboro Boys); Susan Dunstan (The Lion King US National Tour); Tamika Lawrence (If/Then) and Tony LePage (Rock of Ages).

Fun Home had a history-making 18-month run on Broadway, becoming the first Broadway show written by women to win the Best Musical Tony Award and the first Broadway musical with a lesbian protagonist. Within the first year Fun Home had been on Broadway, they celebrated the Supreme Court's triumphant decision on marriage equality, became the first Broadway show to perform on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," welcomed U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power and 17 UN Ambassadors from other nations, and more. Fun Home was also the first Broadway musical of the 2014-2015 season to recoup financially, doing so in only eight months.

BAT OUT OF HELL is a breathtaking new musical that features 17 of Meat Loaf's greatest hits including I'd Do Anything for Love, Paradise by the Dashboard Light, You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night), Dead Ringer For Love, Two Out of Three Ain't Bad, Bat Out of Hell and two new Jim Steinman originals written for the show. Directed by Jay Scheib, this high octane musical adventure plays the Manchester Opera House this February before its World Premiere at the London Coliseum from June.

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME transferred to London's West End, following a sold-out run at the National's Cottesloe Theatre in 2012. The production received seven 2013 Olivier Awards, including Best New Play. Fifteen-year old Christopher has an extraordinary brain; he is exceptionally intelligent but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor's dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit, which leads to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life forever.

The new musical, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, moved to Broadway following its world premiere in December, 2014 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. It is directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, making his Broadway directing debut. Featuring music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin and a book by Tony and Pulitzer Prize nominee Craig Lucas, the creative team also includes Tony Award winners Bob Crowley (sets and costumes), Natasha Katz (lighting) and Jon Weston (sound) with a musical score adapted and supervised by Rob Fisher. Bartlett Sher is creative consultant. Based on the Academy Award winning film inspired by the 1928 orchestral composition by George Gershwin, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS brings this classic tale to Broadway for the first time.

Tony winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific) directs this classic tale of a British schoolteacher's unexpected relationship with the imperious King of Siam, THE KING AND I. Featuring a cast of more than 50, choreography based on the original by Jerome Robbins, and a score of treasured songs including "Getting to Know You," "I Whistle a Happy Tune" and "Shall We Dance?" in their glorious, original orchestrations, Lincoln Center Theater's new staging of THE KING AND I invites you to get to know this inspiring and enchanting musical classic.

