Bid to Meet David Henry Hwang and More with American Theatre Wing's Centennial Charity Auction

The American Theatre Wing's Centennial Auction is in its final week of bidding at www.charitybuzz.com/thewing, featuring five once-in-a-lifetime prize packages.

"As we celebrate our Centennial, the American Theatre Wing reaffirms our unwavering commitment to make the American Theatre more vital and diverse, and to bring theatre into the lives of young people across the country. This is a crucial time to invest in the future of artists, audiences, and diversity in the arts. Together, we can give children the gift of access to theatre education," said Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing.

The five packages up for bidding include:

- Play/Script Consultation & Review with Award-winning Playwright David Henry Hwang in NYC

- Pitch Meeting Over Lunch with Producer, Television Writer, and "Oz" creator Tom Fontana in NYC

- 4 House Seats to See the Return of CATS on Broadway & meet the cast backstage this Spring

- Tour the Entertainment Weekly Offices in NYC with Books Editor Tina Jordan

- Lunch with media maven Randi Zuckerberg, and co-host her SiriusXM Radio show "Dot Complicated with Randi Zuckerberg"

Visit www.charitybuzz.com/thewing to place your bids, with the auction ending on Thursday, March 2nd.

The American Theatre Wing (Heather Hitchens, President and CEO) is celebrating 100 years of advancing artistic excellence and nurturing theatre's next generation: on the stage, behind the scenes, and in the audience. For a century, the Wing has pursued this mission with programs that span the nation to invest in the growth and evolution of American Theatre. Traditionally, the Wing has encouraged members of the theatre community to share their off-stage time and talent directly with the theatre audience at large--whether it was singing for the troops in the Stage Door Canteen of the 1940s, or sharing their stories on video today. As the founders of The Tony Awards, the American Theatre Wing has developed the foremost national platform for the recognition of theatrical achievement on Broadway. Yet the Wing's reach extends beyond Broadway and beyond New York. The American Theatre Wing is now in the third year of a long-term partnership with The Village Voice to co-present The Obie Awards, off-Broadway's Highest Honor. The Wing also develops the next generation of theatre professionals through the SpringboardNYC and Theatre Intern Network programs, incubates innovative theatre across the country through the National Theatre Company Grants, fosters the song of American theatre through the Jonathan Larson Grants, honors the best in New York theatrical design with the Henry Hewes Design Award, illuminates the creative process through the "Working in the Theatre" program and media archive, and supports theatre education opportunities for underserved young people and under-resourced public schools around the United States with the newly launched Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative. Visitors to AmericanTheatreWing.org can gain inspiration and insight into the artistic process through the Wing's extensive media collection, and learn more about its programming for students, aspiring and working professionals, and audiences.

