Barbra Streisand to Appear in New Documentary on Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres

According to The Hollywood Reporter, star of stage and screen, Barbra Streisand will join former U.S. President Barack Obama in a new documentary about former Israeli President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres. Titled NEVER STOP DREAMING: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres, the project, from Moriah Films, will be helmed by Oscar-winning documentarian Richard Trank, who tells THR that Peres and his family requested that the Moriah team work on a film about his life.



Joining Obama and Streisand in the film will be British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former President Bill Clinton, among other well-known politicians from around the world.

The best-selling female recording artist in history, Streisand partnered with some of Hollywood's biggest stars to sing Broadway classics on her latest album "Encore". Following the release of her 2014 record-breaking "Partners," "ENCORE: Movie Partners Sing Broadway" is Streisand's third and long-awaited Broadway album. Streisand released "The Broadway Album" and "Back to Broadway" in 1985 and 1993, respectfully, both of which went multi-platinum.

With the longest span of number one albums in history, Streisand has recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums in her career. She is the only woman to make the All-Time Top 10 Best Selling Artists list, an honor which includes fellow duet partners Elvis Presleyand Billy Joel. Streisand also has the longest span of number one albums in history, just under 50 years. She made her Broadway debut in 1964's FUNNY GIRL and returned to the Great White Way in 1962's I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE.

