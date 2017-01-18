Barbra Streisand Slams Donald Trump in New Essay for The Huffington Post

In a brand-new essay for the Huffington Post titled, "Clueless, Reckless, Graceless, Mindless And Heartless: Our President-Elect" legend of stage and screen, Barbra Streisand, does not mince words when it comes to her distaste and distrust for president-elect, Donald Trump

Describing Trump as, "both dangerous and unfit for office", Ms. Streisand, a well-documented supporter of Hillary Clinton throughout the 2016 election, takes Trump to task in the essay, citing social, economic, and moral reasons for her staunch opposition to the Trump administration.

"He doesn't just bring economic policies I happen to disagree with, or an approach to healthcare funding that could hurt millions of people." the singer writes, "This isn't simply a matter of Republican versus Democratic. This is a man who, on record and often on video, disparaged or outright ridiculed women, immigrants, the disabled and others. He lost the popular vote by nearly three million votes, and yet cannot seem to grasp that the president's obligation is to at very least attempt to unite and respect all Americans."

Read the full story at The Huffington Post.

Widely recognized as an icon in multiple entertainment fields, Streisand has attained unprecedented achievements as a recording artist, actor, concert performer, producer, director, author and songwriter. Streisand has been awarded two Oscars, five Emmys, ten Golden Globes, eight Grammys plus two special Grammys, a special Tony award in 1970, and two CableACE Awards - the only artist to receive honors in all of those fields of endeavor. Streisand received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama this past November. Her many other honors include the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award, the National Endowment for the Arts Medal, three Peabody Awards and the French Légion d'Honneur. She is also the first female film director to receive the Kennedy Center Honors.

Streisand is a devoted philanthropist who works tirelessly to fight for what she believes in. A woman of action, Streisand founded The Barbra Streisand Women's Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai, helping to raise awareness and push research into women's heart disease, the leading cause of death among women.

