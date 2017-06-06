BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
Backstage with Richard Ridge: Tony Nominee Kelly Devine Explains How She Made Gander Move in COME FROM AWAY

Jun. 6, 2017  

How do you transform twelve actors into 7000 people? Choreographer extraordinaire Kelly Devine has found a way in Come From Away, and she earned a Tony nomination in the process. Below, watch as she explains the process to Richard Ridge!

Devine's Broadway credits include: Doctor Zhivago, Rocky (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics nomination's), Rock of Ages; International: Rocky (Germany), Rock of Ages (West End, UK tour, Toronto, Australia ~ Helpmann & Green Room Awards); Opera: Faust (The Met & ENO), Wozzeck (San Diego Opera), Off-Broadway: Rock of Ages, Fat Camp, Frankenstein, Anne Wrecksick; Regional: Come From Away (La Jolla, Seattle Rep), Toxic Avenger, A Christmas Story and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Peter and the Starcatcher, Zhivago, Private Fittiings (La Jolla); Stratford Shakespeare Festival: Cabaret, Romeo & Juliet; Film and Television: "Mozart in the Jungle," Wormword, Dear Dumb Diary, Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

