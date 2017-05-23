Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: The Great Shishichki Cookie of 1812 with Nicholas Belton!

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

Today, we are excited to bring you the Season Two premiere, featuring special guest from NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812- Nicholas Belton. For the recipe for Katie and Nick's Great Shishichki Cookie of 1812, visit: www.backstagebite.com

Belton's Broadway credits include: Hair. Tours: Wicked (Chicago), Evita, Hair. Off-Broadway: CBS Upfronts - Carnegie Hall, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - Kazino & A.R.T., My Life With Albertine - Playwrights Horizons, See Rock City & Other Destinations - Transport Group. Regional: Long Wharf, Court Theatre, Goodman Theatre, PCLO, Chicago Shakes, Idaho Shakes.

