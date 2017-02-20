BWW Women in Theater: Close's Performance a Triumph as March Women's Theater Events Gear Up

Glenn Close in SUNSET BOULEVARD

By Lauren Yarger

Women in theater are making headlines and we're gearing up for lots of news as we head into Women's History month in March and International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8 to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Leading the way front and center and getting a full close up here in New York, is Glenn Close reprising the role of Norma Desmond in Andrew-Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BOULEVARD. In an age where too often we have producers and artistic directors for some reason deciding to give the most interesting women's roles - especially of a certain age - to men, thankfully those behind the revival of this musical were open-minded enough and found new ways to dream: they decided to bring back the original star even though she technically is almost 20 years older than the character.

This is really a victory for women in theater and Close is basking in standing ovations nightly at the Palace Theatre where people feel it's as though we've never said goodbye.

Her acting performance is meatier and more nuanced than it was in 1995 when she received the Tony. And if her singing voice is showing the years (as is to be expected), people don't seem to mind because she is so mesmerizing in the part. Kudos to Close. Directors and producers, take note: hire talented women to portray interesting women characters. You might just sell out the house.

Here are some other newsworthy women-in-theater notes:

MultiStages in New York (Lorca Peress, artistic director) joins "The Future is Female" Festival, created by writer Mya Kagin. Instead of merely honoring women's history in March, the festival will celebrate women's futures. The Future is Female Festivals are being presented across the country in March 2017 in honor of Women's History Month. In New York, two nights only, March 21 and 23 at The Shop Theatre

Anne Keefe. Admission is free (program is geared for ages 14 and up). www.westportplayhouse.org. The League of Professional Theatre Women presents Laura Linney , interviewed by James Naughton in its Oral History program Monday, March 6 at the NYPL's Bruno Auditorium beginning at 6 pm. Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis. More information: http://theatrewomen.org/event/oral-history-laura-linney-interviewed-by-james-naughton/

Ivoryton Playhouse in Connecticut presents readings of four plays selected for its first Women Playwrights Initiative Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at 7 pm. On Saturday, March 4, the Connecticut Chapter of the League of Professional Theatre Women will host a panel discussion with the playwrights at 6 pm, moderated by Shellen Lubin , president of the Coalition of Women in Arts and Media. A reception will follow prior to the reading. http://www.ivorytonplayhouse.org/new-exciting-special-events-2017

The Piven Theater in Evanston, IL celebrates its 45th anniversary with The Women's Voices Project, a year-long conversation of art, community dialogue, and new works. In addition to the mainstage season, Lab@Piven is developing and devising a number of new works directed by women, adapted from works by women, and celebrating women artistry and women leadership http://piventheatre.org.

The 24th Annual Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival will honor composer Megan Cavallari with the Integrity Award on Wednesday, March 23 at Barnsdall Gallery Theatre. The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival empowers women artists to engage and inspire communities through the production of multidisciplinary solo performances and education outreach. Cavallari, who also composes for film and TV wrote music for PEPITA at the Hudson Theatre; THE GAME/LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES at Barrington Stage; ECHO PARK at Mark Taper Forum and MAKING THE GRADE Theatre on the Square.) http://www.lawtf.org

