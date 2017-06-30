BWW TV: Watch Baayork Lee Get Glamorous for the Tonys!

What does it take to get red carpet ready for the Tony Awards? Isabelle Stevenson Award winner Baayork Lee is chatting about her glamorous look for the big day with designer Malan Breton. Check it out below!

Baayork Lee is the Founder of National Asian Artists Project (NAAP), which is a community of artists, educators, administrators, community leaders, and professionals who work to showcase the work of Asian-American theater artists through performance, educational programming and community outreach. Through NAAP, Lee orchestrates her vision of educating, cultivating, and stimulating audiences and artists of Asian descent. The organization has produced productions of musical theatre staples like OKLAHOMA!; CAROUSEL; HELLO, DOLLY!; OLIVER! and HONOR with all Asian-American casts. By turning a spot light onto the high-caliber talent of theatre artists of Asian descent, NAAP asserts, given the opportunity, the theatre and its audiences will embrace diverse American voices who strive to claim both new and classic American works as their own.

