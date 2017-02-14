BWW TV Exclusive: Watch a Sneak Peek of Nick BlaemireÂ &Â Hunter Arnold's THE NEXT FOUR YEARS

Feb. 14, 2017  

Below, check out a first look at the hilarious new web series THE NEXT FOUR YEARS, written and created by Broadway's Nick Blaemire (Cry-Baby, GLORY Days) and Hunter Arnold (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening). The series stars Josiah Blount, Sara Kapner and Tyler Mauro.

Directed by Tyler Newhouse, THE NEXT FOUR YEARS takes a hilarious and pointed look into adulthood and how transitions are not always easy. The series premieres tomorrow, February 15th, with new episodes debuting weekly on Wednesdays.

In the series, recent college graduates Phil and Ana try and fail to "make it" in the real world, forcing them to redefine their idea of success in the process. In the exclusive clip below, watch as Phil goes on the job hunt.

