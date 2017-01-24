BWW TV Exclusive: GREAT COMET Cast Flies Into Broadway Sessions Return!

We did it. We survived another holiday season and we're smack dab in the reality of 2017. That means a lot of things, but it also means that Broadway Sessions is BACK! And what better way to hit the ground running than with the cast of Great Comet! Enjoy performances by Denee Benton, Mary Page Nance, Nick Choksi, Blaine Krauss, Lauren Zakrin, Billy Kiessling, Heath Saunders, Andrew Mayer, Pearl Rhein, Brad Giovanine. We even got to know the cast better through trivia, games and even a live action stage combat demonstration. Plus our "Rising Stars" Constantine Pappas and Claire Saunders.



Sessions will be back this coming Sunday 1/29 at 8pm for a special All Open Mic Party on the heels of Broadway Con's closing ceremonies.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

