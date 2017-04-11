BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Heartily Welcomes Hartt School Graduates!

It's been said that you gotta have heart to move to The Big Apple and pursue your dreams on the Great White Way, and boy do these graduates of The Hartt School have it. See what we did there? We heartily welcomed the 2017 graduating class to New York alongside headliners and notable Hartt School alums, Kevin Duda, Douglas Lyons and Anthony Fett! We also had a special guest appearance from West End star, Jason Denton and rising star Amanda Nelson! Watching these grads take the stage at Broadway Sessions really warmed our hearts (ok we'll stop with the heart/Hartt jokes now.) Check it out now!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

Related Articles