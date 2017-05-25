BWW Morning Brief May 25th, 2017 - THE BOY WHO DANCED ON AIR and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

BWW has learned that a development reading is planned for the new musical comedy TOOTSIE. Westfield Productions's Scott Sanders and Carol Fineman will present the invitation-only event on Thursday, June 8 at 2 PM at New 42 Studios.. (more...)

2) Breaking: Encore Coming Soon! THE BAND'S VISIT Will Open on Broadway This Fall

The critically acclaimed musical THE BAND'S VISIT will arrive on Broadway in Fall 2017 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street). THE BAND'S VISIT will begin performances on Saturday, October 7, 2017, and officially open on Thursday, November 9, 2017. Tickets are now on sale.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Ashley Tisdale Reunites with HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Co-Star for Special Performance

Ashley Tisdale surprised her fans with a very special guest on her latest edition of Music Sessions yesterdays.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Nicole Scherzinger & Cole Prattes Perform DIRTY DANCING Preview on DWTS

On last night's Season Finale of DANCING WITH THE STARS, Season 10 champion Nicole Scherzinger returned to the ballroom to perform 'Do You Love Me' with her DIRTY DANCING co-star Colt Prattes. Check it out below!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 18: Josh Groban Pays Tribute to Fallen Stars

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Playwright Duncan Macmillan will chat about his Broadway-bound version of 1984 at Drama Book Shop...

- And the new musical THE BOY WHO DANCED ON AIR bows tonight at Abingdon!

BWW Exclusive: Go inside the pie shop with SWEENEY TODD's Carolee Carmello & Norm Lewis!

And instead of #ThrowbackThursday, lets have a #StripDownThursday... Head behind the scenes of the Broadway Bares "Strip U" photo shoot!

What we're geeking out over: Amazon's TRANSPARENT getting a potential stage musical adaptation...

What we can't get enough of: These stunning stills from the Broadway-bound MONSOON WEDDING musical!

Jaaved Jaaferi in MONSOON WEDDING.

Photo by Kevin Berne for Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

What we're looking forward to watching: Signature Theatre's OLD HATS, airing on THIRTEEN's "Theater Close-Up" next month!

David Shiner and Bill Irwin in OLD HATS

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Leslie Uggams, who turns 74 today!

Leslie Uggams last appeared on Broadway in ON GOLDEN POND. Before that, she tread the boards in THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, KING HEDLEY II, ANYTHING GOES, JERRY'S GIRLS, BLUES IN THE NIGHT, HER FIRST ROMAN and HALLELUJAH, BABY!, which earned her a Tony Award in 1968. Uggams also appeared in Connecticut Rep's GYPSY, BLUE at Paper Mill, THUNDER KNOCKING ON THE DOOR and THE OLD SETTER Off-Broadway and more. She is well known for her portrayal of 'Kizzy Reynolds' in the TV miniseries ROOTS and has recently appeared on-screen in DEADPOOL and EMPIRE.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

