VIDEO: Ashley Tisdale Reunites with HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Co-Star for Special Performance

May. 24, 2017  

Ashley Tisdale surprised her fans with a very special guest on her latest edition of Music Sessions yesterdays. The 31-year-old reunited with her HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL co-star, Lucas Grabeel, to perform a duet of "What I've Been Looking For," and share memories about their time on the Disney Channel movie.

During their conversation, the actors confessed that they did not exactly hit it off from the start while filming the movie franchise. "All I remember is, we were not close," Tisdale said. "We were not good friends, let's be honest... It's been 10 years, we can totally talk about this. We hated each other." Agreed Grabeel, "Yeah, we didn't get off on the best foot." Check out the video in full below!

This is not the first time that Tisdale reunited with a HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL cast mate. Back in January, she performed a a cover of Elle King's "Ex's and Oh's," with co-star, Vanessa Hudgens. Check it out here!

