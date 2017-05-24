Photo Flash: First Look at Berkeley Rep's Broadway-Bound MONSOON WEDDING

May. 24, 2017  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Mira Nair's MONSOON WEDDING will be Broadway-bound following its run in San Francisco. Based on the iconic 2001 film, the stage musical had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre on Friday, May 19th and where it will run through July 2nd.

Monsoon Wedding features a book by Sabrina Dhawan, music by Vishal Bhardwaj, and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nair said of the production, "Now, in the time of Trump, the doors are literally closing between borders. What we are bringing to you in Monsoon Wedding, the play, is a portrait of two things: an India that is complicatedly becoming a sort of real power, but also a portrait of America, since half our story is about America - an America that may not even let us in."

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Kevin Berne/Berkeley Repertory Theatre


