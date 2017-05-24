VIDEO: Strip Down Behind the Scenes of the Broadway Bares Photo Shoot!

Class will be in session this summer at the only college campus where clothing is optional and bodacious burlesque is always in the curriculum. This year's theme for Broadway Bares, announced today, is Strip U, an unrivaled evening of seductive striptease production numbers with an academic twist, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Bares: Strip U (#BroadwayBares) will feature more than 150 of the hottest male and female dancers in New York City sharing their hearts and well-toned bodies with an energetic crowd of thousands. The 90-minute show features Broadway's most talented movers and shakers in a highly choreographed, highly produced spectacular.

Using the collegiate theme as a jumping off point, Broadway Bares: Strip U combines the winking humor of classic burlesque with today's pop music to create a truly unparalleled show. Imagine theBroadway Bares take on a science lab exploding with sizzling chemistry or sculpted studs exhibiting model behavior in art class. You could wait to watch highlights online, but there's nothing like experiencing the live show where anything can happen.

Below, go behind the scenes of the sexy photo shoot!

