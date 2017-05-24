Will Award-Winning Amazon Drama TRANSPARENT Get a Stage Musical Version?

Faith Soloway, a writer of Amazon's TRANSPARENT and sister of the show's creator Jill Soloway, will appear at Joe's Pub on June 19th to present her cabaret show, "Should 'Transparent' Become a Musical?" According to the show's description, Ms. Soloway will "preview (for the first time) songs that you'll hear on the big stage, if/when the award winning series TRANSPARENT becomes a musical." Special guests will be announced.

In an interview with The New York Times today, Ms. Soloway reveals that she and her sister originally considered presenting the story as a "musical documentary". She explains, "We even had a documentarian following us around while we worked on it." Although the project morphed into the hit television series instead, music was still an essential element to the show's key moments, whether performed in a studio, played in a nightclub scene or sung by series star and Broadway veteran Judith Light.

Soloway goes on the share that a stage musical version of TRANSPARENT may have to be put on hold for a while as she develops a new TV series, currently titled "Super Sensitives." "There's no pressing musical about to happen," she shares. "It's going to be such a long burn."



Click here for more information on Soloway's Joe's Pub appearance.

The comedy-drama television series TRANSPARENT was created by Jill Soloway for Amazon Studios and debuted in February 2014. The story revolves around a Los Angeles family and their lives following the discovery that the person they knew as their father Mort (Jeffrey Tambor) is transgender.

At the 72nd Golden Globe Awards, the show won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, while Jeffrey Tambor won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Related Articles