Breaking: Encore Coming Soon! THE BAND'S VISIT Will Open on Broadway This Fall

The critically acclaimed musical THE BAND'S VISIT will arrive on Broadway in Fall 2017 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street). THE BAND'S VISIT will begin performances on Saturday, October 7, 2017, and officially open on Thursday, November 9, 2017. Tickets are now on sale.

Featuring music & lyrics by three-time Tony Award® nominee & Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek and a book by NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics award winner and Drama Desk nominee Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, THE BAND'S VISIT will be directed by Lortel & Obie Award winner and Outer Critic & Drama League Award nominee David Cromer.

The Band's Visit world premiere opened to critical acclaim at the Atlantic Theater Company on December 8, 2016, where the sold-out, limited engagement extended twice, playing its final performance on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

The musical was named BEST OF THE YEAR by The New York Times, Deadline, Newsday, New York Post, The Hollywood Reporter, Huffington Post, The Record, The Wall Street Journal, The Wrap, Time Out New York and BuzzFeed.

The Band's Visit won two Lucille Lortel Awards, for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical (Katrina Lenk); two Outer Critics Circle Awards, for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and Outstanding Score (David Yazbek); the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical; two Obie Awards, for Musical Theater (David Yazbek & Itamar Moses), and Directing (David Cromer); Theatre World Award's Dorothy Louden Award for Theatre Excellence (Katrina Lenk); and is nominated for seven Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical (Ari'el Stachel), Outstanding Director of a Musical (David Cromer), Outstanding Music (David Yazbek), Outstanding Lyrics (David Yazbek), Outstanding Book of a Musical (Itamar Moses) and Outstanding Orchestrations (Jamshied Sharifi).

An Egyptian Police Band arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. The Band's Visit celebrates the deeply human ways music and laughter connect us all.

The creative team includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Kai Harada (Sound Design), Maya Ciarrocchi (Projections Content Design), Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

The cast will be announced shortly.



THE BAND'S VISIT is produced by Orin Wolf, John Styles and John N. Hart Jr.

Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster

