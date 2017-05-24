2017 AWARDS SEASON
VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 18: Josh Groban Pays Tribute to Fallen Stars

May. 24, 2017  

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

Though Tony Award season is a time for celebration for the Broadway community, it is also a moment of reflection. As we look back on the theatre season, the Broadway community traditionally takes a moment to pay tribute to those we've lost along the way.

In 2015, Best Leading Actor in a Musical nominee, Josh Groban, appeared on the show to lead that tribute. Joined by a choir of Broadway's best, Josh delivered Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless anthem, "You'll Never Walk Alone" in remembrance of beloved members of the Broadway family;

See the moving performance below:

