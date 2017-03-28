BWW Morning Brief March 28th, 2017 - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by TV News Desk - March 27, 2017

GLEE alum and Broadway vet Matthew Morrison will be joining the cast of ABC's hit medical drama GREY'S ANATOMY.. (more...)

2) ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Sailing to Haiti to Find Broadway Lead; Dates Set!

by BWW News Desk - March 27, 2017

Producers Ken Davenport and Hunter Arnold have announced that Once On This Island, the Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Best Musical, is returning to Broadway this fall.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Andrew Rannells Belts Out an Original 'Smash' Tune on Last Night's GIRLS

by TV News Desk - March 27, 2017

On last night's episode of GIRLS on HBO titled 'The Bounce', Elijah (played by Andrew Rannells) participated in an open-call audition for a Broadway adaptation of 'White Man Can't Jump: The Musical.'. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield, and the Cast of ANGELS IN AMERICA

by BWW News Desk - March 27, 2017

America in the mid-1980s. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell.. (more...)

5) Former NY Times Theater Critic Charles Isherwood Joins New Media Site in Time for Tony Season

by BWW News Desk - March 27, 2017

Ex-New York Times theater critic Charles Isherwood will be writing for a new online theater site from Broadway Briefing just in time for the Tony Award season.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- The 2017 MAC Awards ceremony will be held tonight at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill.

- John O'Hurley makes his Café Carlyle debut in A MAN WITH STANDARDS...

- And CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY starts previews on Broadway tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our opening night interviews with the cast of Broadway's SWEAT!

#GivingTuesday: There are two ways to benefit BC/EFA this week - Thursday's BROADWAY SESSIONS with the cast of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE and Sunday's 'PHANTOM SINGS RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN' concert at Birdland!

What we're geeking out over: The upcoming, Pharrell Williams-inspired movie musical ATLANTIS!

What we're looking forward to watching: LA LA LAND, arriving on Digital HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand next month!

Social Butterfly: Watch Joshua Henry and more talk about the HAMILTON tour's opening night!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles