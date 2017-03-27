'HEDWIG' Helmer Michael Mayer to Helm Pharrell Williams-Inspired Movie Musical

Mar. 27, 2017  
'HEDWIG' Helmer Michael Mayer to Helm Pharrell Williams-Inspired Movie Musical

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Broadway helmer and Tony Award winner Michael Mayer will direct a new movie musical for FOX inspired by multi-Grammy Award winner Pharrell Williams. Titled ATLANTIS, the project is described as "a Romeo and Juliet style story (with a music element) inspired by Williams' childhood in Virginia Beach."

Michael Mayer, known for his Broadway work on such Broadway musicals as HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, ON A CLEAR DAY, EVERYDAY RAPTURE, SPRING AWAKENING (Tony Award), AMERICAN IDIOT and THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, will direct from a script by 'Toy Story' writer Martin Hynes. Mayer's film credits include 2006's Flicka and the upcoming film The Seagull starring Saoirse Ronan.

Singer-songwriter Williams has won 10 GRAMMY AWARDS and has produced soul, hop-hop and R&B music for some of the music industry's top-selling recording artists. He has performed as lead vocalist for the band N*E*R*D. His solo albums include 2006's In My Mind (2006) and and 2014's Girl. Most recently he served as a producer on Fox's Oscar nominated film Hidden Figures, for which he also wrote original songs.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos


Related Articles

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Matthew Morrison Joining Cast of ABC Medical Drama GREY'S ANATOMY
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Early Broadway Success on PBS' LATIN MUSIC USA
  • NBC Sports' PUSH FOR THE PLAYOFFS to Include 5 NHL Games This Week
  • CBS Announces Season Finale Dates for Comedies, Dramas & Unscripted Series
  • Music from the HBO Limited Series BIG LITTLE LIES Available 3/31
  • VIDEO: Hank Azaria Stars in New IFC Comedy BROCKMIRE, Now Available

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com