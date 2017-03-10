BWW TV: Enter a World of Pure Imagination with the Cast of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY!

Click Here for More Articles on CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, starring two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Willy Wonka), begins performances Tuesday, March 28, 2017 and officially opens Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Borle will be joined by a cast of 35 that includes Tony Award winnerJohn Rubinstein as Grandpa Joe (Pippin), Emily Padgett as Mrs. Bucket (Side Show), Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop (9 to 5), F. Michael Haynie as Augustus Gloop (Wicked), Ben Crawford as Mr. Salt (Shrek), Emma Pfaeffle as Veruca Salt (Finding Neverland), Alan H. Green as Mr. Beauregard (School of Rock), Trista Dollison as Violet Beauregard (A Bronx Tale), Jackie Hoffman as Mrs. Teavee (On The Town), Michael Wartella as Mike Teavee (Tuck Everlasting) and introducing Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust and Ryan Sell making their Broadway debuts as Charlie Bucket.

Before previews commence, the company met the press to chat about all things Wonka. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the special day below!

