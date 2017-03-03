PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Cast to Sing Rodgers & Hammerstein in BC/EFA Benefit

The Broadway at Birdland concert series has announced that members from the cast of Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera will come together and sing the songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein on Sunday, April 2nd at 6pm.

The one-night-only event will be a benefit concert for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and will be hosted by the current "Phantom," James Barbour. Cast members will be announced soon.

Laughing Dog Media and James Barbour will present and host The Cast of Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera Rodgers & Hammerstein, a benefit concert for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This concert, the fifth in a series of benefits by the Phantom cast, will celebrate the canon of iconic American musical writing team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein. Rodgers & Hammerstein collaborated on such iconic shows as Carousel, South Pacific, Oklahoma and The King And I. Among the many accolades their shows (and film versions) garnered were thirty-four Tony Awards, fifteen Academy Awards, the Pulitzer Prize, and two Grammy Awards.. Their musical theatre writing partnership has been called the greatest of the 20th century.



IF YOU GO:

The Phantom of the Opera Sings Rodgers & Hammerstein

Sunday, April 2 at 6pm

Birdland, 315 West 44 Street, NYC

www.BirdlandJazz.com

$45 and $30 cover charge, $10 food/drink minimum per person

