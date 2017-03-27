VIDEO: Andrew Rannells Belts Out an Original 'Smash' Tune on Last Night's GIRLS

On last night's episode of GIRLS on HBO titled "The Bounce", Elijah (played by Andrew Rannells) participated in an open-call audition for a Broadway adaptation of "White Man Can't Jump: The Musical." Below, check out the Tony nominee performing "Let Me Be Your Star", written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman for the fictional SMASH musical "Bombshell." (side note: Check out HAIRSPRAY's Marisa Jaret Winokur behind the audition desk!)

Rannells is known for his role as Elder Price in the 2011 Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, which earned him a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. As a featured soloist on the musical's Original Broadway Cast Recording, he won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. His other Broadway credits include Jersey Boys, Hairspray, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He portrayed King George III in Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical Hamilton, temporarily replacing Jonathan Groff in the role on Broadway.

Created by and starring Dunham, GIRLS takes a comic look at the assorted humiliations and rare triumphs of a group of women in their early 20s. Dunham, Judd Apatow, Jenni Konner, Ilene S. Landress and Bruce Eric Kaplan executive produce the show.

http://side-by-side-by-side.tumblr.com/post/158876350887/were-all-appreciating-this-right



Related Articles